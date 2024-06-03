Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 6.6% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ONEQ traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $65.80. 102,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.