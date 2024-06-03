Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,153 shares of company stock worth $31,072,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.47. 8,094,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,689,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.