Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

