Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.84. 786,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.13 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

