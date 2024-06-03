Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 54.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $323.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

