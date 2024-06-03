Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,363 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.82. 38,520,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,582,852. The company has a market cap of $567.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

