StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 26358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

