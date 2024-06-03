Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

