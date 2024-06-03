Steem (STEEM) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $123.84 million and $4.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,646.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00673075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00122372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00225267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00088639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,206,957 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.