Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.66. 1,678,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.95 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

