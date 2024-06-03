SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,456,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,722. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.