SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.5% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708,224 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,000.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.71. 524,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

