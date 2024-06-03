SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 2.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $117,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,755. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

