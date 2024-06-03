SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $665.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.