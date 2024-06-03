SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.82 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $180,491.38 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

