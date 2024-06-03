Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

SHCO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

SHCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,329. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

