Smooth Love Potion Price Up 13% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $190.23 million and $173.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,395,395,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,395,376,738 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

