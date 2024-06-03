SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 40.05%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 8.08%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.10%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
See Also
