SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Raises Dividend to $3.27 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $19.20 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverSun Technologies

About SilverSun Technologies

In related news, CEO Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $115,521.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,419. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

