SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Raises Dividend to $3.27 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $19.20 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
