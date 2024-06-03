Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.57. 851,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.