SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.60

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 3889099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.85).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.02. The company has a market capitalization of £779.22 million, a PE ratio of 3,330.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.