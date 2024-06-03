Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 25.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGML
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:SGML opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.