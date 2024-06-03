Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 25.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 728,260 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,703,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 338,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

