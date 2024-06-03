Short Interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Increases By 17.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 200,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

