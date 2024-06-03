Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Decreases By 9.0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS EDTXF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,890. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

