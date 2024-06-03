Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Decreases By 16.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Slam Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Slam stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.
Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam
Slam Company Profile
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.