Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Decreases By 16.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Slam Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Slam stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter worth $166,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Slam by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Slam by 25.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

