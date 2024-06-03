Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops By 24.1%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

