Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 25.1%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 9,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.6 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
