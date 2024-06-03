Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 26.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.56.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
