Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Rises By 25.0%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance
MNHFF stock remained flat at $126.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $126.02 and a 1-year high of $135.42.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayr-Melnhof Karton
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.