Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Expands By 26.6%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $37.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
