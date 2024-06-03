Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Expands By 26.6%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $37.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

