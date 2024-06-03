Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Decreases By 7.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $775,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 18,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,545. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.