Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Declines By 6.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

