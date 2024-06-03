Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Decreases By 10.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 787,500 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Inseego by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,370. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

