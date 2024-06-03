Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Decreases By 6.0%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 12,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

INVZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 1,302,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,828. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

