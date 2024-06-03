Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expands By 10.0%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Immuneering Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.37. 70,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $11.92.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
