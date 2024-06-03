Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Decreases By 10.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 881,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.50. 186,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,949.95 and a beta of 1.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

