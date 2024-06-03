Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Drops By 9.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of HYMCW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 8,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,024. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

