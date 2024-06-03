Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Drops By 9.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of HYMCW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 8,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,024. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Hycroft Mining
