Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Decreases By 5.7%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $84.63. 2,018,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

