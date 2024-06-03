Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Decreases By 5.9%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hertz Global Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 522,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.