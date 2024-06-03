Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Drops By 8.0%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $35,501,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.