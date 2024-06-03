Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 12.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,012. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

