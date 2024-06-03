Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 12.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,012. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.
First Pacific Company Profile
