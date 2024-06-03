Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Expands By 9.9%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 153,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $91,611.52. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $634,842. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

