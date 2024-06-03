Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declines By 13.0%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

ESS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 316,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,603. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,185,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 326.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 113,178 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

