Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 6.4%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,049. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

