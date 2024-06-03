Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Drops By 7.5%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 518,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 426,881 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,542,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.57. 6,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

