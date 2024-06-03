Short Interest in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Increases By 6.6%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Edgio has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgio stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Edgio worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

