Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Decreases By 6.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.0 days.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.43.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

