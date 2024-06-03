Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Decreases By 6.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
