Short Interest in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Expands By 6.5%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
DallasNews Stock Performance
Shares of DALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 18,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.61.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 140.52%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
