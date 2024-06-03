Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Drops By 22.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

UAN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 15,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,589. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.92 dividend. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.71%.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.