Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Declines By 7.8%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 17,076,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,495.5 days.

Champion Iron Trading Up 3.9 %

CIAFF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,754. Champion Iron has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.